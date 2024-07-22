Former WWE Faction May Be Looking To Reunite In AEW

Over the weekend, wrestling fans began keeping a close eye on former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after reports emerged that his contract with WWE was set to expire soon, and that WWE had removed him from their internal roster. Since then, the story has grown to suggest that both Lashley and MVP are expected to depart WWE within the coming weeks, though others in WWE haven't shut the door on the two returning just yet.

If Lashley and MVP do leave, however, they may already have a plan in mind. On Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that Lashley was seemingly on his way out of WWE, and that those within WWE believed both he and MVP were gone. Furthermore, there is talk that Lashley and MVP could be looking for a way into AEW with the intent of reuniting their former stable, The Hurt Business, alongside former member Shelton Benjamin. It remains unclear how much interest AEW would have in bringing all three in, with Meltzer saying the decision was up to AEW owner Tony Khan.

Should Khan decide to sign Benjamin, Lashley, and MVP, it would be the closest thing to a Hurt Business reunion since the group, which also consisted of Cedric Alexander, first split up in 2021. The move has remained unpopular with both wrestling fans and members of the stable itself, but despite several teases and one planned reunion over the years, the group never reformed before Benjamin was released from WWE last September. There have been signs that has been a point of contention for MVP, who in the past has claimed WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H declined to reunite the group, while suggesting Triple H's reasons for voting a reunion were racially motivated.

