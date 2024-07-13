Shelton Benjamin Explains How WWE Release Was A Surprise, But Wasn't

Many fans were shocked to learn that Shelton Benjamin had been let go by WWE in 2023 as he was not only a respected veteran, but his time as part of The Hurt Business received a lot of praise, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

However, Benjamin isn't angry about being released, which he spoke about during his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast. He explained that it was a shock at first, but he eventually understood the decision.

"Yes and no [to the release being a shock]" Benjamin said. "Yes, because I don't think ... I know there was more for me to do there. There were more opportunities there and I'm more surprised that they chose not to take advantage of those opportunities. But I also knew that if they weren't going to do anything then it's just a matter of time. We got a lot of talent there, a lot of rotation, I've been there for a long time. I understand it's a business. So, yeah, it sucks for me but at the end of the day, it's a business."

Advertisement

Since his release, Benjamin has traveled all over the world working for various independent promotions. From APC in France and Progress in the United Kingdom — the latter of which saw him enter the company's Super Strong Style 16 tournament — to OPW in Australia and the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.

The veteran star spent 17 years with WWE across his two tenures with the company. His first run lasted a full decade, which included his time spent in Ohio Valley Wrestling where he perfected his craft, while his second run which ended in 2023 lasted six years.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.