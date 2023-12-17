WWE's Bobby Lashley On The 'Special Place' The Hurt Business Has In His Heart

While Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction currently dominates WWE, The Hurt Business at one point appeared on a similar path. Co-led by WWE veterans MVP and Bobby Lashley, the stable also consisted of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and was a mainstay on WWE television during 2020 and part of 2021. Even though the team has since gone their separate ways, Lashley still looks back on The Hurt Business quite fondly.

Speaking with "WrestlingNewsCo", Lashley talked about his new partnership with the Street Profits — a tag team consisting of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins — and how it compares to his experience with The Hurt Business. While the two-time WWE Champion seems to be enjoying his newfound associates, Lashley said that his time with the Hurt Business in particular stands out to him. "Of course, I have a special place in my heart for the original Hurt Business," Lashley said. "We fought, and scraped, and clawed trying to get everyone together. That was such a special time for us."

Lashley went on to say that the Hurt Business enjoying its heyday in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more special. "In my opinion, and this is just me talking, we have to give some respect to the people that were putting in the work at the time when we needed it. [T]he pandemic was a really awful time for everyone. And the Hurt Business, we were running the show. We were doing everything." Despite the stable's success during WWE's pandemic era, the original Hurt Business never appeared in front of fans, disbanding a day before WrestleMania 37 — something Lashley and other past members lament. Over the past few years, there have been multiple hints given of a Hurt Business reunion. However, those teases have led to nothing thus far. In terms of Lashley's new association with the Street Profits, WWE fans shouldn't expect it to turn into a new version of Hurt Business either. Montez Ford, one-half of the Street Profits, confirmed that their teaming with Lashley is not indicative of a new Hurt Business being on the horizon.