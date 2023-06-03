MVP Teases The Return Of The Hurt Business

WWE Superstar and manager MVP took to social media to tease a potential return of The Hurt Business. As seen below, MVP shared a photo of himself with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley with the simple caption, "Hmmmmm..." The former stable was together for WWE Superstar Omos' wedding. Over the week, Omos married his longtime girlfriend Cheyenne Quailey. MVP of course, is Omos' current manager.

It was on the April 4, 2022 episode of "WWE Raw," when MVP betrayed Lashley and decided to join Omos. After that, Lashley and Omos faced each other at WrestleMania Backlash 2022, with Omos winning with the help of MVP. Later that year, in June, Lashley defeated MVP and Omos in a 2-on-1 handicap match at Hell in a Cell. Since that match, MVP was last in the ring on the July 18, 2022, episode of "WWE Raw," where he and Omos faced The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).

When the Hurt Business was together, the stable included MVP, Benjamin, Lashley, and Cedric Alexander. The members of the group held several titles, including the WWE Championship, the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, and even the 24/7 Championship. The Hurt Business officially disbanded on the January 10, 2022 episode of "Raw" after Lashley told Benjamin and Alexander that the "All Mighty worked" alone. According to Cagematch.net, before the stable disbanded, their last match was on the January 5, 2022 episode of WWE Main Event, when Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Alexander and Benjamin.