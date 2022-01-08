The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. T-Bar makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Dennis Daniels is already in the ring.

T-Bar vs. Dennis Daniels

Daniels slaps the chest of T-Bar. T-Bar connects with a boot to Daniels. T-Bar tosses Daniels across the ring. T-Bar connects with a pair of elbows to Daniels. T-Bar hits a Modified Suplex on Daniels. T-Bar eventually hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Daniels. T-Bar pins Daniels in this very one-sided match.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Edge & Beth Phoenix confronting The Miz & Maryse.

Dominik & Rey Mysterio make their entrance. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander make their entrance.

Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio

Rey locks in a headlock on Benjamin. Benjamin sends Rey to the ropes. Benjamin hits a shoulder-block on Rey. Benjamin eventually goes for a Powerbomb on Rey, Rey reverses it into a Hurricanruna on Benjamin. Benjamin connects with a boot to the face of Rey. Dominik breaks a pin attempt by Benjamin on Rey. Alexander attacks Dominik. Dominik sends Alexander out of the ring. Dominik and Rey hit a double drop toe-hold on Benjamin to set him up for a 619. Rey and Dominik hit a Double 619 on Benjamin. Dominik hits a Hurricanruna on Alexander at ringside. Rey hits a Frog Splash on Benjamin from off the top turnbuckle. Rey pins Benjamin for the three count.

Winners: Dominik & Rey Mysterio

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Seth Rollins, Big E and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four Way to earn a WWE Championship Match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

