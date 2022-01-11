Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Bobby Lashley won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. The pyro hits as they continue to the ring. Graves hypes Bobby Lashley vs. Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble. We see MVP and Lashley watching backstage when Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander approach, happy about The Hurt Business being back together. Lashley says the group is no more, he never said they were back together, and they can get the hell on because The All Mighty works alone. A disappointed Benjamin and Alexander walk off.

Heyman takes the mic and hypes Lesnar up. Lesnar takes the mic and gives a shout-out to Philadelphia, says he can’t believe we’re back, and then laughs. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Lashley with MVP. Lesnar looks on from the ring, holding the WWE Title over his shoulder. Lashley and MVP march to the ring now.

MVP takes the mic and says it’s his honor to present The All Mighty. Some fans boo and some cheer. Lashley takes the mic and says it’s an honor to finally be in the ring with Lesnar and an honor to share the spotlight with him. Lesnar laughs. Lashley says from one super athlete to another super athlete, it’s an honor to look Lesnar right in the eye and with all due respect, for 20 years, Lesnar has been ducking and running from him. Lesnar says with all due respect, it’s an honor for Lesnar to be in the ring with himself, and he must apologize, for the last 20 years he’s been winning titles in this ring and in other rings, so that doesn’t fall on him, that falls on Lashley. Lesnar doesn’t have a clue who Lashley is until he met him at Day 1, so it’s Lashley’s fault he didn’t climb the ladder of success and enter the same arenas Lesnar did. Lesnar must apologize because if they would’ve met, he would’ve already beaten Lashley and we wouldn’t be here right now, with all due respect. Lesnar says MVP and Lashley are dressed really fancy, and he asks the thread count on their suit.

Lashley laughs and says Lesnar must be a comedian. Lashley says at the Royal Rumble when he beats Lesnar for the WWE Title and Lesnar starts his stand-up comedy career, he and MVP will be front row because Lesnar is money as a comedian. Lesnar says he’s funny and he’s money. Lesnar does a knock-knock joke with Heyman and the punchline is “Bobby, who?” Exactly, Lesnar says. Lesnar says it’s impossible to beat him and even more impossible to beat him when you’re a Brock Lesnar wanna-be. Lesnar drops the mic and walks off as his music hits. He and Heyman exit the ring as Lashley and MVP stare him down.

Benjamin and Alexander suddenly attack Lashley from behind but he fights them off and clears the ring of Benjamin, then spikes Alexander into the mat. Lashley goes to ringside, scoops Benjamin and rams him into the ring post. Lashley grabs Alexander and launches him into the barrier, then runs him into the ring post. Lashley and MVP make their exit with Alexander and Benjamin laid out.

– We see recent happenings between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro. Randy Orton and Riddle are backstage now. They make a reference to Riddle’s WWE NXT appearance and Orton says he can do whatever he wants on his own time, but they lost last week because Riddle didn’t tag him in. Orton goes on and is about to give Riddle some advice in case he gets lost out there tonight, but Riddle interrupts with some of his comedy. Orton writes something on his hand, for in case he gets lost out there tonight. Riddle reads it and it says “Tag In Randy!” Orton says good job. Riddle suggests they go out for some cheesesticks after the big match, since they’re in Philly, and asks Orton if he’s a Pat’s or Geno’s kind of guy. It sounded like Riddle got cheese sticks confused with cheesesteaks. They head to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off. Orton and Riddle pose together in the middle of the ring as we go to commercial.

