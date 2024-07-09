Shelton Benjamin Discusses Scrapped WWE Plans For The Hurt Business Reunion

The Hurt Business may be long gone, and unable to fully reunite following Shelton Benjamin's release from WWE last fall, but the cries from fans and pundits that the group ended well before it should've remain. It's an opinion that Benjamin himself shares. Speaking with "Metro UK," Benjamin, who called his time with The Hurt Business "one of my defining contributions to the wrestling business," believed the group of himself, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Cedric Alexander was only scratching the surface regarding what it could do before it was disbanded.

"[It was] definitely cut short too soon...way, way, way too soon," Benjamin said. "I feel like there's, even to this day, there's still so much more that Hurt Business could offer...But again, we don't make those calls. That was, you know, just a decision. And like I said, love it or hate it, [you] just gotta live with it and move on."

Recently, the stable made the news again thanks to MVP, who in a series of responses on Instagram hinted that The Hurt Business could've reunited, only for the pitches to be rejected by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Benjamin stopped short of providing details on why a reunion was rejected, and stayed clear from other implications MVP made towards Triple H, but did confirm the idea of a reunion had been floated about.

'There was definitely conversation and planning for the Hurt Business to make a return," Benjamin said. "And then things just changed. They set dates, the dates changed and things changed. And then suddenly it was like 'Nope, we're just not doing it.' And that was... that was a kick in the balls."