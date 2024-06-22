WWE Star MVP Says Triple H Wouldn't Reunite The Hurt Business, Implies Racist Motives

WWE's MVP hasn't held back as it pertains to the dissolution of The Hurt Business. As Bobby Lashley's manager, MVP established The Hurt Business as a faction with the additions of Shelton Benjamin and newly-minted heel Cedric Alexander on "WWE Raw" in 2020. They would go on to dominate briefly, Lashley as the United States Champion, Alexander and Benjamin as "Raw" Tag Team Champions.

But not long after Lashley captured the WWE Championship in 2021 he ejected them from the group, proceeding with MVP as his manager through teased reunions that never lasted until they also split, with MVP aligning with Omos. MVP recently reminisced over the group on Instagram, prompting some replies calling for them to reunite, asking where it went wrong, and suggesting he continue the brand with Lashley and The Street Profits. To that particular idea he replied, "ABSOLUTELY not!", elaborating elsewhere, "If it ain't the original, it ain't with me."

The former United States Champion further addressed the idea that Vince McMahon was the one to put the pin in the group, noting that WWE CCO Triple H could have reunited the group when he took over creative. "And his son in law never put it back together," he replied, adding on the "lackluster reunions" in the years since, "And you know who did that..." Several other replies from MVP indicated that the idea was pitched to Triple H but he rejected it, mentioning that he'd want Benjamin re-signed, but the current regime doesn't want to.

