Nic Nemeth (Fka WWE Star Dolph Ziggler) Wins TNA World Championship At Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth made a splash in TNA Wrestling when he debuted in the company earlier this year, attacking TNA World Champion Moose, and now just months later Nemeth is proverbially the "King of the Mountain" in the promotion.

Nemeth won a 6-way elimination match on Saturday at TNA Slammiversary to capture the TNA World Title, though Nemeth didn't get his hands on Moose, as the former champion was eliminated early in the match by recent "WWE NXT" main character Joe Hendry, assuring a new champion would be crowned by the end of the match. Nemeth was no slouch in the match, eliminating former champions Josh Alexander and Kazarian, with the latter being the final competitor being the one Nemeth eliminated to capture the title. It marks Nemeth's first title in TNA Wrestling and his third major title since being released by WWE last year. Nemeth is the current AAA Mega Champion and briefly held the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship earlier this year, defeating and then losing the title back to inaugural champion David Finlay.

Before his time in the free agency, Nemeth had been with WWE for 19 years, signing a developmental contract in 2004 and playing everything from a golf caddy to a cheerleader to finally the Dolph Ziggler character for which he was most famous, under which he held the World Heavyweight Championship, numerous Intercontinental and United States Championship reigns, and even a reign with the WWE NXT Championship for a period in 2022. He requested and was granted his release in September 2023, though WWE's current partnership with TNA Wrestling means the former NXT Champion is not far from a possible WWE return.