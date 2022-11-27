Shawn Spears Comments On The Criticism That AEW's Roster Is Too Bloated

One of the complaints that some people have regarding AEW is that the roster is too bloated, hence why some wrestlers can often go weeks without being seen. However, Shawn Spears doesn't see that as a negative. As he told "K&S WrestleFest," it means "a lot of people have jobs, a lot of people can feed their families."

"They might not be working as regularly, or they might be gone for weeks at a time, but it is still better than the alternative, not having a job. It's on the individual or the talent themselves to stay ready to be consistently trying to perfect their craft in any way shape or form," Spears said. "When you get that call are you ready to go or not? That's what you're in control of, the rest is out of your hands."

Spears is someone who hasn't been featured too much himself lately, which was largely down to situations going on in his personal life. He believes "there is a boss for a reason," and if people want control, then they should own their own promotions. He also denied the idea that Tony Khan won't release people due to fears they will join WWE. "I will say that Tony Khan is not afraid of anything," with AEW having only parted ways with a few wrestlers to this point.

"During the pandemic when a lot of people were being let go or a lot of people couldn't get work on the independent scene and everything was being shut down, Tony was keeping those independent guys getting paid," Spears said. "He's more generous than a lot of people think."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K & S WrestleFest" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.