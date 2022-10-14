Shawn Spears Addresses His AEW Absence

Shawn Spears made his return to AEW this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," joining his former partners in The Pinnacle (sans MJF) in the ring. Spears last competed on AEW television in May, suffering a loss against Wardlow in a steel cage. Last night, after the company's "AEW Rampage" taping in Toronto, Ontario, came to a close, Spears addressed the crowd in his home country regarding his absence over the last several months.

Spears reportedly told the Toronto audience that the extended time off was due to the unfortunate death of his mother. However, before she passed, Spears made sure that she was the first to know that he and his wife Cassie Lee were expecting a child.

In the lead-up to being written off television, Spears served as a lackey to MJF in his feud against Wardlow. Now that Spears has joined up with his old friends, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic between himself and Wardlow plays out. Additionally, it remains to be seen how MJF will react to this reunion of his former stable, apparently as a babyface group. MJF himself has been struggling with his identity as a "bad guy" in recent weeks, and while he now has the support of The Firm behind him, he doesn't even appear to be on the same page with that newly-formed group of mercenaries.

Notably, as part of his return this week, Spears seemingly brought back a version of his "Perfect 10" gimmick. The history of that aspect of his character dates all the way back to his time in "WWE NXT," where he competed as Tye Dillinger.