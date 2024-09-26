MVP Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite: Grand Slam, Wants To 'Talk Business' With Top Star

Prince Nana appeared during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" to provide an update on Swerve Strickland's status, but the segment was more notable for the AEW debut of MVP, who has officially signed with the promotion according to Fightful Select.

Strickland was last seen in the viciously bloody Lights Out Cage Match against "Hangman" Adam Page, losing after taking a hypodermic needle through his cheek and all manner of extreme bumps prior. Nana confirmed that he was not in good condition after the match and was recovering, noting that he had lost his world championship, had his home burned down, and suffered his brutal loss to Page in a matter of weeks. He was then interrupted by the debuting MVP, lauding Strickland for his title reign throughout the year before lamenting Nana for allowing him to go through what he did. It became clear why he was disparaging Strickland's manager when he handed his business card over, telling Nana to pass it on to his client so they can "talk business."

MVP's AEW debut swiftly follows previous reporting that fellow Hurt Business members in WWE, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, had been in negotiations to join the promotion. MVP's Totally Harmless Concept LLC has also filed to trademark "The Hurt Syndicate," which only adds to the idea that they could be soon to follow.