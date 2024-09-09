Swerve Strickland Shares Pics From AEW All Out Cage Match: 'What Did You Expect?'

Given that "AEW Dynamite" closed last week with "Hangman" Adam Page burning down Swerve Strickland's childhood home, the expectation was that their Lights Out Cage Match at AEW All Out would lean a tad towards the violent side. The match delivered exactly that on Saturday night, to the point that some viewers were left uncomfortable, and wondering if the match, which featured barbed wire, a staple gun, a cinder block, needles, and a chairshot to the head, had gone too far.

It's criticism that Strickland himself doesn't appear to buy. Taking to X on Monday morning, Strickland posted photos from the cage match, most notably of him using the staple gun on Page, Page powerbombing him onto the cinder block, and one photo of a needle sticking out of Strickland's mouth. Strickland also included a message, spelling out "unsanctioned" for his critics, and asking them what they were expecting from the match. He closed by saying "Go where others won't go."

(UN-SANC-TIONED) What did you expect?

(UN-SANC-TIONED) What did you expect?

Go where others won't go

Strickland has never been afraid of pushing the envelope going back to his early days in deathmatch promotion CZW and Lucha Underground, where he had what many considered the most violent match in the promotion's history against Dante Fox, aka AEW star AR Fox. A Texas Deathmatch between Page and Strickland at AEW Full Gear last November drew similar praise and concern over its violence, including a notable moment where Page cut Strickland open and proceeded to drink his blood.

It may be awhile before Strickland pushes boundaries again, however. The former AEW World Champion was defeated by Page at All Out, and though all indications are he's physically fine, it's expected he will take time off. There's no timetable on when Strickland, who recently signed a contract extension with AEW, will return.