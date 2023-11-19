Swerve Strickland Defeats Adam Page In Gruesome Texas Death Match At AEW Full Gear

Swerve Strickland overcame "Hangman" Adam Page in a bloody Texas Deathmatch living up to its name at Full Gear. It was a war of barbed wire, glass, staples, and a number of tools of punishment in Los Angeles, painting the ring canvas with blood as each man continued to one-up each other's brutality. Strickland won the bout following interference from Brian Cage and Prince Nana, then a cinder block to the back of Page's head, and lastly choking the "Hangman" out by — aptly — hanging him over the ring post with a steel chain.

Tonight's Deathmatch served as a rematch between the bitter rivals who first met at WrestleDream in October. That night, Swerve similarly won over Page thanks to interference from Prince Nana, striking his opponent with Nana's crown behind the referee's back to secure the win. Their feud has stepped up several notches since, with Swerve invading his adversary's family home and effectively costing him the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship during "AEW Dynamite" earlier this month. This was "Hangman" Page's fourth Texas Deathmatch in AEW and was also his first loss under the stipulation. It was also the longest of them, clocking in at just under 30 minutes, almost five minutes longer than his bout against Jon Moxley earlier this year at Revolution.