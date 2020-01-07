AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks appeared on ESPN West Palm yesterday and talked to host Brian Rowitz about their respective dream matches.

Nick Jackson named a six-man tag team match between The Elite (Bucks, AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega) and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods). Nick revealed that the match almost happened, and he believes the six-man would tear the house down.

"Off the top of my head, I would say The Elite versus New Day because that was something that was actually close to happening at one point, but it just never happened but I think if that six-man would've happened, it would've tore the house down," Nick said. (H/T to POST Wrestling)

Matt Jackson said his dream match would be The Bucks vs. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. Matt talked about the real-life tension, whether it's competitive or friendly, and said it could be a fun clash of two polar opposites.

"I would say for me, the obvious one whenever anyone talks about the dream match that has never happened, would be us and The Revival because I feel like there's some real life tension there and I don't know if it's competitive or friendly or whatever," Matt said.

"It's definitely something. There's a competitive rivalry there and talk about two teams that are just the polar opposite styles. I think it could be a fun styles clash. I would love to have that match. That's probably number one on my bucket list right now."