WWE's Kofi Kingston Looks Back At 'Kofimania,' Quick World Title Loss To Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston shocked the world in 2019, when he won the WWE Championship from Bryan Danielson at WrestleMania 35. The win kicked off the brief, but intense time known as "Kofimania." In a recent interview with Pete Rosenberg, Kingston looked back on his time atop the company.

"To me, it was perfect," Kingston said. "We're all perfectionists...There's a lot of little things that we want to nitpick...We wouldn't be here unless we had that level of wanting to be perfect, but I think leading up to it, leading up to Kofimania was perfect."

Kingston felt that the four months of his title reign were some of the smoothest he's ever had as a WWE superstar, making him nervous that it couldn't last, and it didn't. Kingston was dethroned by Brock Lesnar that October on the first "WWE SmackDown" on Fox.

"People will never understand what we have to go through to give you what you saw on TV," Kofi said. "Leading up to [losing to Lesnar]...there were many alternatives to it, but we present what we're supposed to present...We take a lot of pride in being able to deliver what we've been given...It was what it was."

Kingston holds no ill will towards Lesnar, as the former WWE Champion was as much a pawn in the booking as Kingston.

"We're given a task to complete, and it's our job as performers to complete that task," Kingston said. "I'm glad that people cared."

Kingston was not the only New Day member to have his WWE Title reign ended by Lesnar, as Lesnar defeated Big E for the same title, just a few years later.