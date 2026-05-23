MJF Says Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Would Be 'Incredible Additions' To AEW

MJF has welcomed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to join AEW, asserting how their addition could benefit AEW.

Since their WWE exit, several AEW stars, including Swerve Strickland and Bobby Lashley, have urged The New Day to join them. Now, MJF has stated that he would love to see them in AEW and added that he isn't surprised the duo chose to walk away after they were reportedly asked to take a pay cut.

"Yeah, absolutely [I would like to see them in AEW]. I don't know what their contract situation is but, you know, whenever they are legally allowed to come over, I think that those are guys that would be incredible additions to the AEW roster. They're both crazy talented. They're both massive stars, and they're both guys that know their worth, which to me is the most impressive thing," he said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "No [I'm not surprised New Day left] 'cause if you're going to tell guys that they have to take a pay cut, if they know their worth, they're going to say no.

He is also not surprised that WWE — and TKO — has begun to have discussions with WWE stars about pay cuts while under contract.

"It's a different WWE now. They're owned by TKO. So they are trying to enhance money as much as humanly possible. WrestleMania is about to happen in Saudi Arabia, you know what I mean? So now it's a business at the end of the day. AEW is trying to make money too, but I just think we handle the business differently and we look at the business differently in our front office."

It will be a while before the duo of Kingston and Woods can debut in AEW, as they are currently serving their non-compete clause, which is set to expire at the start of August.