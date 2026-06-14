WWE's Booker T Says Only One Man Was A Better King Of The Ring Than He Was

Booker T has disagreed with a recent poll that placed him fourth in the greatest WWE King of the Ring winners.

The WWE legend was hugely successful when he portrayed the King Booker gimmick after winning the King of the Ring tournament, but that was not enough to earn him a higher spot in a recent poll. On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T stated that only Macho Man Randy Savage deserved to be higher than him on the poll.

"A King of the Ring poll came out today that I was reading, and I just can't fathom it. It literally shocks my mind when I see the list. This time I was at number four. Stone Cold Steve Austin was number one. I think Macho Man Savage was number two. Number three was — I can't remember who it was — and then I was number four. And my thing is, I can accept being number two behind Macho Man Savage and the lovely Elizabeth. I can swallow that. But that would be the only king I would place higher than myself on any King of the Ring winner poll as far as what they did after they won the crown," he said.

Booker T conceded that the night Austin won the King of the Ring was the night that put him on the path to stardom. But he argued that Austin didn't do as much as he did as the King. However, he agreed that Savage accomplished a great deal as King, stating that he would rank himself and the late Hall of Famer as the greatest Kings.

"What do we remember Steve Austin doing as King of the Ring? Not very much. Macho Man Savage, I give him his props. I love all these guys," he added. "But if I'm going to put anybody over me as far as the man who took that crown and took it to another level, it's myself and Macho Man Savage."

It's no surprise that Booker T rates Macho Man so highly, as he drew inspiration from him when portraying the King Booker character in WWE.