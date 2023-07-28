Booker T Knew He'd Break The Mold As WWE's King Booker, Discusses 'Stupid' Accent

During a recent appearance on "Insight," Booker T opened up about his time as the King of the Ring winner.

"Of course, I was the greatest king of all time; they can't even do it anymore because I was such a great king," Booker T said. "It can never be done. And that was by design as well; that didn't happen by accident. I knew being King Booker was going to break the mold. No one was ever going to be able to follow that act ever again."

Regarding the accent that King Booker utilized during that time, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer explained why it had to be "stupid."

"The accent just had to be stupid," he said. "It didn't have to be real. But it had to be serious. It had to be, you know, I had to believe it. And then I will break character and go street. But I will kick back into my character. Because just like I taught to my students. Like we're working with the 'NXT' guys, your acting has to be on another level when you're trying to make fans feel a certain way. Because everyone knows when they walk in the door what they're gonna get here."

"But when they walk out, and they go, 'God, man, I can't wait to get back and watch it again,' that's because they felt a certain way, and that's what King Booker brought to the table and so much went into that whole thing."

Booker T admitted he struggled to do the gimmick for long and left the company after that because he was so tired. Despite that, he does believe it's the best work he's ever done.