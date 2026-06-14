Chad Gable Reveals Advice Given By Fellow WWE Stars During Injury Rehab
WWE's Chad Gable recently wrapped up the lengthy El Grande Americano storyline, which came into existence due to an injury Gable suffered back in 2025. The wrestler has since started releasing videos chronicling his journey since that injury, with the first entry including advice from some of his fellow wrestlers.
"Fortunately, I'm surrounded by this incredible group of people that have been through exactly what I'm going through," Gable said. "I went to some of my closest friends, that I consider my dearest and oldest friends on the roster, the people that I trust the most, you know? Sought their advice and just asked them if they had anything for me."
The first person Gable went to was Sami Zayn, who recalled his double shoulder surgery back in 2018. "Here's what's going to happen: you're going to be upset first; justifiably so, and then you're gonna accept that you have to have surgery, and you're going to go through it," Zayn said, adding that there's a level of FOMO (fear of missing out) that comes along with being offscreen for a time. "You're going to be home and you're gonna love it!" Zayn expressed that he had no worries about Gable coming back off the injury, especially since he considers him a creative person.
'Don't take the time for granted because you don't know when you're going to get that again'
Gable also approached Bayley, who suffered a torn ACL injury in 2021, which left her on the shelf for almost a year. Much like Zayn, Bayley urged Gable to enjoy the time off and avoid becoming consumed by the drive to return. "You have a whole ass family. Enjoy that while you can. Don't take the time for granted, because you don't know when you're going to get that again," Bayley pointed out. "Because you're a freaking machine, don't feel guilty about taking the time for yourself."
Gable also spoke to Finn Balor, who had sustained a shoulder injury the night he won the WWE Universal Championship, forcing him to relinquish the title 22 hours after winning it. "Just enjoy the downtime because, dude, you haven't had any!" Balor further advised him to allow his body to heal over time and not rush the rehab process.
Reflecting on all the advise he received, Gable admitted that his first reaction was to push hard to return and that he ultimately agrees with everyone that the time off was well-spent with his family. "I have three kids and a wife that I adore, and now I have this extended period of time that I never had to before to spend with them and be present," he explained.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Chad Gable's YouTube Chanel, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.