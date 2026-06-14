Chad Gable Reveals Advice Given By Fellow WWE Stars During Injury Rehab

WWE's Chad Gable recently wrapped up the lengthy El Grande Americano storyline, which came into existence due to an injury Gable suffered back in 2025. The wrestler has since started releasing videos chronicling his journey since that injury, with the first entry including advice from some of his fellow wrestlers.

"Fortunately, I'm surrounded by this incredible group of people that have been through exactly what I'm going through," Gable said. "I went to some of my closest friends, that I consider my dearest and oldest friends on the roster, the people that I trust the most, you know? Sought their advice and just asked them if they had anything for me."

The first person Gable went to was Sami Zayn, who recalled his double shoulder surgery back in 2018. "Here's what's going to happen: you're going to be upset first; justifiably so, and then you're gonna accept that you have to have surgery, and you're going to go through it," Zayn said, adding that there's a level of FOMO (fear of missing out) that comes along with being offscreen for a time. "You're going to be home and you're gonna love it!" Zayn expressed that he had no worries about Gable coming back off the injury, especially since he considers him a creative person.