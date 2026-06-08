WWE's Chad Gable Details 2025 Injury In Recovery Video

Chad Gable is back in the full swing of things at WWE, returning to "SmackDown" this past Friday after being revealed as El Grande Americano Original following a mask vs. mask lost to El Grande Americano at AAA Noches de la Grandes. But it wasn't too long ago that Gable was on the outside looking in, attempting to recover from serious injury. On Friday, Gable posted a video on his YouTube channel discussing the injury, the first of what could be several episodes documenting Gable's last year.

After starting off by putting his injury into perspective compared to more serious issues, Gable began detailing how he first got injured, which was during a match with GUNTHER during a live event. Gable soon learned he suffered a slight tear in his right bicep, but that the injury wasn't serious enough to require surgery or keep him out of action. As such, he continued on, until more warning signs emerged that he was more injured than previously thought.

"Progressively, the right side specifically of my arm was giving me more and more trouble, and sometimes I couldn't extend my elbow all the way," Gable said. "Sometimes it hurt too. Sometimes I started having pain down here in the lower part of the bicep. And so eventually, I decided, you know, I better get this checked out, at least just for my sanity, so I know everything's okay. I got MRI's on my shoulder, my tricep, my bicep tendons involved in that too, to get a look at what's going on."

It was during this MRI, which Gable had done on both his arms, revealed a major shock. While his right arm wasn't as bad as he had thought, the rotator cuff on Gable's left shoulder was torn, requiring the surgery that kept him out of action.

"So it turns out all this time, I was so worried about my right side, and the left side was the one that had, you know, all these issues, to my surprise," Gable said."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Chas Betts" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription