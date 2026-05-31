AAA Noche De Los Grandes Results - Mask Vs. Mask, Three Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AAA Noche de Los Grandes, emanating from the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Tonight begins the first of two weekly events under the Noche de Los Grandes label, headlined by El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) versus the Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) in a Mask vs. Mask match. They will likely find themselves flanked by their Los Americanos, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, and Los Americanos Hermanos, Julius and Brutus Creed, respectively.

Elsewhere on the card, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will be defending the AAA Latin American Championship against El Hijo Del Vikingo, flanked by Dorian Roldan.

WWE's the War Raiders will be challenging Pagano and Psycho Clown for the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and WWE's Rey Fenix will be challenging Laredo Kid for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

AAA Noche de Los Grandes is scheduled to start at 10 PM ET, streaming live on FOX in Latin America, as well as WWE and AAA's YouTube and Facebook channels.