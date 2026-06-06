Chad Gable Returns To Main Roster As Himself On WWE SmackDown, Apologizes To Rey Fenix

Chad Gable is back and has returned to WWE television as himself less than one week after being unmasked in Mexico. He arrived backstage at "SmackDown" to speak with Rey Fénix.

OG El Grande Americano lost to El Grande Americano at Noches de Los Grandes. In addition to losing the match, he lost his mask and his true identity was officially revealed to be Chad Gable. After losing, he posted on social media that he was on the way to Europe.

Gable reflected on their match at WrestleMania 41 and said his frustrations at losing to luchadors led him to wear a mask to make fun of them. Eventually, Gable realized the culture and traditions of luchadors and Mexican fans and he made a mockery of it. He admitted,"you're not putting on a costume, you're taking on a responsibility." Gable flew all the way across the ocean to apologize to Fénix's face and hopes that one day, he can forgive him. Fénix said that losing his mask was painful enough and he forgave him. But he reminded Gable that he wasn't the only one he offended.

Gable hasn't competed as himself since the June 9th episode of RAW. He had shoulder surgery a few weeks later and returned as OG El Grande Americano at this year's Royal Rumble.