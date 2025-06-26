Backstage Update On Chad Gable's Recovery & Return Timeline Following Shoulder Surgery

Chad Gable was written off TV with an angle on "WWE Raw" earlier this week, with news soon emerging that Gable was dealing with a shoulder injury. The wrestler had reportedly been banged up for some time and is scheduled to undergo surgery in the near future. According to Fightful Select, Gable is expected to be out of action through most of this year, if not into 2026.

Until recently, Gable had been viewed by many as one of the more underutilized performers on the roster. The former American Alpha star does have his fans, though, especially among his fellow wrestlers. He'd begun picking up more momentum in recent months, pulling double duty between his regular persona and El Grande Americano.

Earlier this month, Gable wrestled twice in the same day; first at Worlds Collide in a singles match against El Hijo del Vikingo before later taking part in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He currently holds the WWE Men's Speed Championship, and his latest match saw him successfully defend that title against Berto just over a week ago.

Gable is one of numerous WWE stars dealing with an injury at the moment, with a list that also includes Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. There was some worry among fans for LA Knight, but his injuries are reported to be storyline-based. Chelsea Green recently suffered a broken nose but made a quick return to the ring, while other injured wrestlers include Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Ilja Dragunov, who tore his ACL last year.