Backstage Updates On Injuries To WWE's LA Knight & Dominik Mysterio

WWE is currently dealing with a spate of injuries, as stars like Chad Gable and Liv Morgan are out of action. The recent announcement that LA Knight was injured by a series of Tsunami Splashes from Bronson Reed, as well as rumors that WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is dealing with injuries, have added to fans' concerns.

According to PWInsider Elite, Knight's injury is purely storyline. Knight has been entangled in a feud with The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and the attack and injury announcement were meant to add heat to said rivalry. As for Dominik Mysterio, he is said to be dealing with a "rib cage issue," but the IC Champion is not expected to miss any significant time.

The news comes after WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan will undergo surgery, following a separated shoulder on a recent episode of "WWE Raw." A rogue bump in a match with Kairi Sane put the former Women's World Champion on the shelf, and has also thrown plans for WWE Evolution 2 into disarray, as Morgan was set to team with Raquel Rodriguez to face The Bella Twins.

Further adding to the issue, Chad Gable is out with an injury, which also means that WWE and AAA heel El Grande Americano, Gable's luchador alter-ego, is also out with injury. Americano had been a central antagonist following WWE's purchase of AAA. He faced AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo at Worlds Collide earlier thism onth, albeit unsuccessfully. Gable was attacked by Penta to write the star off of WWE TV.