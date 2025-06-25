Backstage Report On Injury To WWE Star Chad Gable

On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Chad Gable is legitimately injured and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Gable was brutally attacked by Penta backstage after he insulted the Luchador for having lost to Bron Breakker in the opening match of the show. PWInsider Elite is now reporting that Gable having his arm snapped by Penta was to officially write him off TV to recover from a shoulder injury, with the 39-year-old scheduled to undergo surgery in early July. In addition, the nature of Gable's injury and the timetable for his return is still unknown. PWInsider Elite were also told that Gable had been working hurt for an undisclosed amount of time.

The American Made leader had just come off a busy weekend in Los Angeles, California earlier this month when he wrestled El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event WWE Worlds Collide, and then later competed in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match as his alter ego El Grande Americano on the same day. Americano currently holds the WWE Speed Title, with his most recent defence coming against Berto on June 17. However, Gable was last in action against AJ Styles on the "Raw" following WWE Money In The Bank.

Jokingly, Fightful Select reported that Americano had sustained a similar injury in the exact same way as Gable, but the incident was a total coincidence.