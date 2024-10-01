WWE Says Ilja Dragunov Suffered Torn ACL At House Show, Will Miss Six To Nine Months

WWE dropped some unfortunate news regarding a former NXT Champion on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" before a promo segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Commentary informed the audience at home that Ilja Dragunov suffered a suspected torn ACL and will be out of action for around six to nine months. Dragunov was injured wrestling GUNTHER for a shot at the championship during a live event in Columbus, Georgia over the weekend. In a video WWE posted to social media as well as airing on the broadcast, Dragunov was seen leaving the ring on his own volition following the injury, though he hobbled up the ramp without putting weight on his right leg.

Advertisement

Dragunov's most recent television match was a loss to Jey Uso in a fatal four-way match also featuring Braun Strowman and Pete Dunne for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the September 9 episode of "Raw." Before the IC Title tournament, Dragunov had been working with GUNTHER on house shows in Germany before Bash in Berlin. Dragunov was called up from "WWE NXT" to the main roster's red brand at the end of April in the fourth round of the 2024 WWE Draft, following his NXT Championship loss to Trick Williams at "NXT" Spring Breakin'.