Ilja Dragunov Compares Being On WWE Main Roster To Time In NXT

Since Ilja Dragunov was drafted to "WWE Raw" to become a full-time wrestler of the main roster this past April, he's stepped in the ring with stars such as Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Bron Breakker, while also having the opportunity to fight for the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn. While speaking to Daily Star, the former NXT Champion shared the difference between competing on the red brand to wrestling in "NXT."

"I think the transition was just like everything just gets bigger, you know? First of all, for me, it always feels like, yeah the job stays the same, but the environment changes. So, that's what I mean when I say everything gets bigger — you just got all those big arenas. It is a bit, of course, bigger than compared to NXT. Before that, you really realize that just audience-wise, but the job stays the same. I mean, it's a definitely a higher pressure level because this is like the top of the top of the top, and now you got to really step up your game even more."

Dragunov also explained that he isn't concerned about being under pressure to perform, as he feels confident in his abilities as a pro wrestler. Furthermore, he is aiming to become the best version of himself as he continues his journey on the main roster. Unfortunately, Dragunov's wrestling career isn't enjoyed by his family, with the "Raw" star claiming that they hate his in-ring style.

