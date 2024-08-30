WWE Star Ilja Dragunov Explains Why His Family 'Hates' His Wrestling Style

Ilja Dragunov is one of the hardest-hitting performers on WWE's roster, regularly looking like he has given every ounce of energy he has left to try and pick up an victory. While that style of wrestling has earned him many fans around the world, as well as loyal followers who knew him from before his time in WWE, there are a few people aren't keen on it, namely his own family.

During an interview with The Metro, Dragunov revealed that some of his own family members have never seen him wrestle due to how aggressive he is in the ring. Meanwhile, in the case of his son, it's a simple case of him not being able to separate the wrestler from the person just yet.

"I think my family hates my wrestling style. Literally, until this day, my son didn't see one match of me," Dragunov said. "He's seven, and he's going to turn eight this year. So, because I know what I do in that ring, and I know how I do that, it would be a bit too much for a seven year old to understand. Hes going to need a bit more time until we get to that point."

Dragunov doesn't let his family's disapproval get in the way of his physical approach to wrestling, which admits might sound harsh. However, Dragunov's struggle-and-pain-based style is the type he wants to do as a performer. "I just have the belief that my body is able to take what I expect from my body, to take in a certain performance that I do, because if I don't do it like I do, then I have no place in this business, and I have no business doing anything."



Dragunov has praised his WWE matches with GUNTHER for informing his in-ring style, noting that the World Heavyweight Champion pushed him to his limits. As such, he discovered what his limits actually are.