WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/9 - 8 Person Street Fight, Women's Tag Title On The Line, Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match

The bell rings and Nikki Cross wastes no time going after Ivy Nile as everyone else begins brawling with each other. Cross sends Nile's head bouncing off the ring apron, and Chad Gable sends Dexter Lumis crashing into the ring steps. Cross places a garbage can over Nile's head and hits it with a kendo stick repeatedly, then sends her crashing into the barricade and connects with a dropkick as Joe Gacy and Brutus Creed brawl on the ring apron and Erick Rowan sends Julius Creed's face bouncing off the ring apron.

Advertisement

Gacy lands a suplex on Brutus, and Lumis sends Gable crashing into the mat in the center of the ring. Nile sends Cross crashing into the announce desk face first, then sends her crashing over it as Gacy fires off stomps on Brutus in the corner and Lumis looks to fly off the ring steps to level Gable. Gable hits him in the midsection with a kendo stick mid-air, then hits Gacy with it. He looks to do the same to Rowan, but Rowan stays standing and lands a headbutt on him. The Creed Brothers fire off right hands on Rowan's spine, but Rowan catches them both with a double suplex and runs over Gable.

Uncle Howdy watches from his rocking chair on the ramp as Rowan sets up a table on the outside. Gable sprays a fire extinguisher on Rowan's face, and American Made sends him crashing through the table he set up. American Made then piles up chairs on top of Rowan as Gable sends Lumis crashing into one he set up in the ring. Julius and Gable then hit him with kendo sticks and Gable looks to use a chair on him, but Lumis catches him with a suplex and a leg drop.

Advertisement

Lumis sets a table up on the outside as Gacy levels The Creed Brothers with The Upside Down. Lumis sets Gable up on the table, and Julius hits Gacy with a kendo stick. He lands a back elbow on Lumis, then joins Gable and Brutus in hitting Gacy with kendo sticks as a trash can has been put on his head. Nile slides a chair in the ring and goes under it to retrieve more weapons, but Cross slides out from under it to surprise her. She hits Nile repeatedly with a kendo stick, then lands a crossbody on her that sends her crashing over the announce desk.

Julius sends Gacy crashing into the corner still with the trash can on his head, and grabs another table from under the ring. He slides it inside, and Brutus sets it up for him. Rowan breaks free from the pile of chairs on the outside and levels The Creed Brothers, then kicks down one of the barricades near the timekeeper's area and uses it to level the Creed Brothers and Gable.

Rowan sends Brutus crashing into the mat with a uranage and goes for a pin, but American Made breaks the fall and Gable sets up a chair in the corner. He looks to jump Rowan, but Rowan sees him coming and charges at him. Gable sends Rowan crashing into the chair, and The Creed Brothers clothesline him out of the ring where Gable is waiting with a German suplex. Brutus then lands a Brutus Ball on him off the ropes, but Gacy flies out of nowhere to level Gable and Lumis connects with a Swanton Bomb off the apron to take down The Creed Brothers.

Advertisement

Gacy and Lumis land a double chokeslam on The Creed Brothers back in the ring, and Gacy powerbombs Lumis on top of Julius. Gacy then sets Brutus up on a table on the outside, and Lumis flies off the ropes to send him crashing through it. Back in the ring, Gacy runs over Gable with a clothesline and lays him on a table that's been set up. He ascends to the top, but Gable joins him up there and sends him crashing through it with an Angle Slam.

Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Gacy as Nile repeatedly hits him with a kendo stick. Cross pulls her out of the ring and lands a German suplex on Gable, then delivers a hanging twisting neckbreaker to Nile on top of the pile of chairs on the outside. On the other side of the ring, Gable notices Uncle Howdy. Rowan runs him over and sends him crashing on top of the ring steps, then dumps him back in the ring. Uncle Howdy delivers a Sister Abigail to him, and Lumis follows it up with an assisted Frog Splash with Rowan's aid. He then pins Gable for the win.

Winners: The Wyatt Sicks

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac