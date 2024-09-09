WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/9 - 8 Person Street Fight, Women's Tag Title On The Line, Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 9, 2024, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada!
Tonight's edition of "Raw" will be kicking off with an Eight Person Street Fight between American Made and The Wyatt Sicks during the commercial free first hour of the show. After The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile defeated Alpha Academy's Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri on last week's edition of "Raw", Chad Gable challenged The Wyatt Sicks to tonight's match to which Uncle Howdy accepted.
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since winning at WWE Bash In Berlin as they defend against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Not only did Cargill and Belair dethrone The Unholy Union to become the new titleholders on August 31, but the duo secured the right to a rematch last week when they defeated Kairi Sane and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in a Number One Contenders Match.
Pete Dunne will be colliding with Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match to determine who will challenge Bron Breakker next for the Intercontinental Championship. Dunne and Jey emerged victorious in a pair of Triple Threat matches on the August 26 episode of "Raw" while Dragunov and Strowman won two more Triple Threat matches during last week's "Raw".
Pure Fusion Collective will be going head-to-head with Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and a mystery partner in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. After Shayna Baszler defeated Vega in singles competition last week, the former, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark blindsided her and although Valkyria came to Vega's aid, Pure Fusion Collective ultimately gained the upper hand over them.
Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be appearing on tonight's show in his hometown. LWO's Dragon Lee will also be going one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day, and Drew McIntyre will also be sharing something on his mind after he attacked archrival CM Punk when he landed a trio of Claymore Kicks on him and taking his bracelet from him last week.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as American Made makes their way down to the ring. The Wyatt Sicks follow.
American Made vs. The Wyatt Sicks in an Eight Person Street Fight
The bell rings and Nikki Cross wastes no time going after Ivy Nile as everyone else begins brawling with each other. Cross sends Nile's head bouncing off the ring apron, and Chad Gable sends Dexter Lumis crashing into the ring steps. Cross places a garbage can over Nile's head and hits it with a kendo stick repeatedly, then sends her crashing into the barricade and connects with a dropkick as Joe Gacy and Brutus Creed brawl on the ring apron and Erick Rowan sends Julius Creed's face bouncing off the ring apron.
Gacy lands a suplex on Brutus, and Lumis sends Gable crashing into the mat in the center of the ring. Nile sends Cross crashing into the announce desk face first, then sends her crashing over it as Gacy fires off stomps on Brutus in the corner and Lumis looks to fly off the ring steps to level Gable. Gable hits him in the midsection with a kendo stick mid-air, then hits Gacy with it. He looks to do the same to Rowan, but Rowan stays standing and lands a headbutt on him. The Creed Brothers fire off right hands on Rowan's spine, but Rowan catches them both with a double suplex and runs over Gable.
Uncle Howdy watches from his rocking chair on the ramp as Rowan sets up a table on the outside. Gable sprays a fire extinguisher on Rowan's face, and American Made sends him crashing through the table he set up. American Made then piles up chairs on top of Rowan as Gable sends Lumis crashing into one he set up in the ring. Julius and Gable then hit him with kendo sticks and Gable looks to use a chair on him, but Lumis catches him with a suplex and a leg drop.
Lumis sets a table up on the outside as Gacy levels The Creed Brothers with The Upside Down. Lumis sets Gable up on the table, and Julius hits Gacy with a kendo stick. He lands a back elbow on Lumis, then joins Gable and Brutus in hitting Gacy with kendo sticks as a trash can has been put on his head. Nile slides a chair in the ring and goes under it to retrieve more weapons, but Cross slides out from under it to surprise her. She hits Nile repeatedly with a kendo stick, then lands a crossbody on her that sends her crashing over the announce desk.
Julius sends Gacy crashing into the corner still with the trash can on his head, and grabs another table from under the ring. He slides it inside, and Brutus sets it up for him. Rowan breaks free from the pile of chairs on the outside and levels The Creed Brothers, then kicks down one of the barricades near the timekeeper's area and uses it to level the Creed Brothers and Gable.
Rowan sends Brutus crashing into the mat with a uranage and goes for a pin, but American Made breaks the fall and Gable sets up a chair in the corner. He looks to jump Rowan, but Rowan sees him coming and charges at him. Gable sends Rowan crashing into the chair, and The Creed Brothers clothesline him out of the ring where Gable is waiting with a German suplex. Brutus then lands a Brutus Ball on him off the ropes, but Gacy flies out of nowhere to level Gable and Lumis connects with a Swanton Bomb off the apron to take down The Creed Brothers.
Gacy and Lumis land a double chokeslam on The Creed Brothers back in the ring, and Gacy powerbombs Lumis on top of Julius. Gacy then sets Brutus up on a table on the outside, and Lumis flies off the ropes to send him crashing through it. Back in the ring, Gacy runs over Gable with a clothesline and lays him on a table that's been set up. He ascends to the top, but Gable joins him up there and sends him crashing through it with an Angle Slam.
Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Gacy as Nile repeatedly hits him with a kendo stick. Cross pulls her out of the ring and lands a German suplex on Gable, then delivers a hanging twisting neckbreaker to Nile on top of the pile of chairs on the outside. On the other side of the ring, Gable notices Uncle Howdy. Rowan runs him over and sends him crashing on top of the ring steps, then dumps him back in the ring. Uncle Howdy delivers a Sister Abigail to him, and Lumis follows it up with an assisted Frog Splash with Rowan's aid. He then pins Gable for the win.
Winners: The Wyatt Sicks
