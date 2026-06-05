WWE SmackDown Results 6/5 - King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Continue, More

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett then greet audiences at home, but an irate GUNTHER interrupts them and throws the logo of the Italian and English announce desks. He throws one of the office chairs and wires, then grabs a microphone and says he wants justice for what happened to him at Clash in Italy against Cody Rhodes in their Undisputed WWE Championship match. He says everyone saw what happened when he put his foot under the rope while Rhodes had him pinned and the referee missed it, then says Rhodes has what's rightfully is.

Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way out. He admits GUNTHER is right, then says he's all upset about having a controversial loss. He says sometimes one is the hero who says all the piggies from the sausage maker and other times you're the piggy, then says if GUNTHER wants a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, they can do it right here and right now.

Sami Zayn's music hits and he makes his way out. He thanks the Italian ride or die fans for the warm reception and says it's the kind of respect he's been looking for, then says he was trying to stay in the back without getting involved. He says at a certain point, he couldn't hear GUNTHER complain anymore. He says he knows how GUNTHER feels and says Rhodes is ready to fight as always, but they're both ignoring the fact that they did him wrong.

GUNTHER says none of this involves Zayn and tells him to be quiet down, and while Zayn admits he's never been a World Champion, he knows a thing or two about beating GUNTHER for a title. Rhodes asks Zayn which version of himself is present in the ring right now. Zayn says their friendship is in the state it's in because Rhodes is always blowing him off and looking past him rather than talking to him, then tells him to look him in his eyes right now. Zayn says Rhodes promised to beat GUNTHER and teach him a lesson, but he never actually did teach him a lesson.

GUNTHER slides into the ring and sends Rhodes crashing into Zayn. He cinches in a sleeper on him, but Zayn goes after GUNTHER. GUNTHER sends him crashing out of the ring and exchanges right hands with Rhodes, but Zayn pulls GUNTHER out of the ring and fires off right hands on him. Rhodes looks to land a dive on GUNTHER through the middle rope, but ends up hitting Zayn. Rhodes then extends his hand to Zayn, but Zayn brushes him off and heads to the back.

We then head backstage, where The Miz stumbles across Danhausen's lab and finds the covered human size object. Danhausen walks in with an espresso in hand and tells The Miz not to touch it, but The Miz opts to touch a piece of equipment in Danhausen's lab and gets zapped. Instead of helping The Miz, Danhausen finds a piece of food and eats it.

Back at ringside, Raquel Rodriguez makes her way out. Kiana James (who insists on having Giulia with her), Bayley, and Jacy Jayne all follow.

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