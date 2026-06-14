Cathy Kelley Hopes WWE Reboots Total Divas, Says She'd Consider Joining Cast

In the 2010s, the reality show "Total Divas" and its spin-off, "Total Bellas," helped bring WWE to an entirely new audience. Though the shows have both since come to an end, there is some interest among the company's female performers about reviving "Total Divas," with people like Maxxine Dupri supporting the idea. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley shared her thoughts on the idea after people told Dupri suggested her as a potential cast member.

"I feel like now is probably the best time to bring it back," Kelley said of "Total Divas." "Not only do you have some of the OGs there, but more and more people, I think, are hungry for that kind of content. They want to see what it's like behind the scenes and see what our lives are really like."

Kelley also revealed that WWE commentator Joe Tessitore has made inquiries about Kelley appearing on "The Bachelorette," which Kelley said she would not be opposed to. She stated that Tessitore knew someone involved in production and passed along some of Kelley's information but, as of yet, nothing has come together.

As for "Total Divas," Kelley expressed interest in a potential appearance but held back from saying she would certainly pursue a role if the show were to return.

"It would be something that I would consider," she said. "Even though I do share a lot of my life, I do keep a lot of it private as well. And with any reality show, you don't always get to dictate – unless you become an executive producer on it – you don't always get to dictate what's shared and what's not, so yeah. I also don't think I'm that interesting at home."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.