Maxxine Dupri Wants To See Netflix Reboot WWE's Total Divas With New & Returning Cast

Back in 2013, "Total Divas" burst onto the reality television scene and gaves fans insight into the lives of the "Divas," along with appearances from WWE stars like John Cena and The Miz in a fresh context. While the show's viewership eventually waned, it helped increase pro wrestling's popularity and visibility with women. According to Maxxine Dupri, the show should be rebooted with the current WWE roster.

During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Dupri was asked who she'd cast, and besides herself, she named the following current members of the Women's Division. "We'd have to have Chelsea [Green], of course. We have to have Tiffany [Stratton]. We need Bianca [Belair]. We need Natty. I need Naomi – pregnant or not – I need her," she expressed. "There's just so many people in our locker room. We need Roxanne [Perez]. There's too many!" Additionally, Dupri stated that she's shocked "Total Divas" hasn't been brought back on Netflix yet.

Dupri was then asked how it feels like to have Nikki Bella in the locker room with her, which she described as her "Total Divas dream" come true. "Nikki is – I always say: whoever said, 'Don't meet your heroes?' They never met Nikki Bella or Brie Bella. Because they are a thousand times better than what I imagined!" Dupri said, adding that she learned a lot about Brie after a night hanging out with the Bellas. "Brie is hilarious. Like, if she needs a side gig? She should do comedy! I was like crying [and] laughing the whole night!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.