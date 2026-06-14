WWE's Danhausen, 'The King Of New York,' Makes Demands Following NY Knicks Championship Win

With a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks are officially the 2026 NBA Champions. Jalen Brunson, the NBA Finals MVP, contributed 45 points to the final score. Meanwhile, WWE star Danhausen continued to uplift the team with his cosmic powers, which ultimately led them to 15 pivotal playoff victories.

According to Danhausen, that now makes him "The King of New York," and moreover, worthy of some grand gifts. "I'll get a statue of Danhausen and a mural of Danhausen and Danhausen on the side of Times Square, the side of Madison Square Garden," Danhausen said in a post-game video while wearing a Knicks jersey. "But of course, congratulations to the Knicks-hausen, because you did all the work. It's a team effort. Danhausen uncursed you, he cursed a couple of your opponents, which he really didn't have to do. He just wanted to get a little extra human money on the side there, extort the billionaire Stephen A Smith. But nevertheless, we get it. And now the mayor has to give Danhausen a parade of his own and a statue or whatever I said. I don't know, some big balloon animal floating in between Snoopy and Garfield."

Danhausen originally cursed the Knicks as well as ESPN host Stephen A. Smith during the first round of the playoffs. Once he lifted the curse, however, the NY team steamrolled its opponents, with the only one loss emerging across the next 16 games.

In addition to physical tributes around New York City, Danhausen has demanded that his "uncursing" gesture to the Knicks also be awarded with an entire day dedicated to him. Whether the mayor of NYC will approve any of these requests has yet to be seen.