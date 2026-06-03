WWE's Danhausen Has New Demands For Stephen A. Smith To Keep New York Knicks Uncursed

WWE sensation Danhausen has had a back-and-forth relationship with top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, especially when it comes to Smith's beloved New York Knicks. Danhausen initially placed one of his infamous curses on the Knicks during his feud with Smith, then lifted it just ahead of the NBA Eastern Conference Championship. Once he lifted the curse, the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

On Wednesday, ahead of game one of the Finals where the Knicks are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs, Danhausen appeared in a pre-recorded video on ESPN's "First Take" to name further demands. The star told Smith just what he wanted to keep Smith's team "un-cursed."

"Stephen A. Smith, your checks have cleared so far," Danhausen said. "However, if you want to keep this un-cursing going, perhaps Danhausen is going to need his own TV show, or more monies, or perhaps those courtside seats, no big deal. You have until tip-off time to decide what happens with the curse."

An incensed Smith said he didn't hear Danhausen's demands, due to his producers talking in his ear, and was thankful he didn't hear what the WWE star had to say. He said Danhausen was trying to "blackmail" him, and is "damaging his own reputation" by doing so. The WWE and ESPN stars have been locked in a feud since before WWE WrestleMania 42, due in part to WWE's partnership with ESPN, where WWE premium live events now air on the network's app in the United States.

The Knicks and Spurs will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN Wednesday. Game two is set for Friday, with games three and four to follow on Monday and Wednesday.