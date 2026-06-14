Booker T Shares Thoughts On Harlem Heat Never Having A WWE Run

Harlem Heat was the most decorated tag team in WCW history, with a total of ten reigns with the WCW World Tag Team Championships during their tenure together. However, by the time WCW was acquired by WWE, Booker T was an established singles main event star while his brother Stevie Ray never joined him in Vince McMahon's promotion.

"After, you know, WCW shut down, I know my brother was in a different spot in his life right then; he just had a daughter," Booker recalled during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "But it was only one occasion that I remember, as far as my brother coming to WWE, and they wanted him to come in and get looked at and my brother just wasn't interested in coming in and getting looked at, and that was the only talk between WWE and my brother."

However, when it came to tag team wrestling, Booker explained that he largely saw the division as something behind him by 2001. "I was a singles wrestler, I wasn't thinking about going back and doing tag team wrestling again or anything like that," he clarified.

Booker added that he wasn't sure if WWE wanted to bring Stevie Ray in for a Harlem Heat reunion or for another reason, but at any rate, an official reunion was never discussed with Booker. He also reiterated that he wouldn't have been interested in returning to the tag team division at that time, as he was appreciating his success as a singles performer.

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