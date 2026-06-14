Kay Lee Ray (WWE's Alba Fyre) Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Face

Following her WWE exit, Kay Lee Ray (formerly known as Alba Fyre) is once again a free agent with a sea of potential new opponents available to her. As revealed on "Busted Open Radio," a few of them particularly interest her.

"There's so many, and not just opponents, but like first time opponents to me," Ray said. "Some that come off the top of my head. Willow [Nightingale], [Kris] Stat, Miyu [Yamashita], Mercedes [Mone], like all people that I've just never even crossed paths with that I just can't wait to get in there and just see what story we can create and what magic we can make happen."

While they have yet to square up in the ring, Ray did recently share a locker room with Miyu Yamashita and AEW's Kris Statlander for Pro-Wrestling EVE's History Makers/Rule Breakers event on June 5. This show marked Ray's first post-WWE appearance, during which she defeated fellow Scot Molly Spartan in singles competition. Yamashita and Statlander, meanwhile, battled over the EVE International Championship, with the former emerging victorious as the new champion. Willow Nightingale, another dream opponent of Ray's, successfully defended the AEW TBS Championship in EVE earlier this year.

Mercedes Mone, much like Ray, previously worked under the WWE banner. Her departure came in May 2022 when she, alongside Naomi, walked out of the company for multiple reasons, including the way in which they were talked down to backstage. At the time of Mone's main roster exit, Ray was in the midst of her "WWE NXT" run, chasing the NXT Women's Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.