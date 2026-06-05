Ex-WWE Star Kay Lee Ray (Fka Alba Fyre) Returns To Indie Scene For Pro Wrestling EVE

Former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, known on the WWE main roster as Alba Fyre, made her post-WWE departure return to the independent scene on Friday when she appeared for Pro Wrestling EVE. Video of the star's entrance was posted to the promotion's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ray, a former Pro Wrestling EVE Champion, answered an open challenge put forth by Molly Spartan. The lights of the arena dimmed, and a video played on the tron for Ray, showing what looks like a prison escape with sirens blaring. The words "Forever Champion," "Hardcore Daredevil," and finally, "Scary Queen of Scotts" blared on the screen, before the camera cut back to the entrance ramp, where Ray burst through the curtains to cheers.

"KAY LEE RAY IS BAAAAAACKCKCKCKCKKCKCKC," the promotion's post read.

The video ends before Spartan and Ray face-off, but the full match is available for members of Pro Wrestling EVE's YouTube channel. The event, the promotions' 150th, was headlined by EVE International Champion Kris Statlander vs. Miyu Yamashita.

Ray's last match as Alba Fyre in WWE came on April 16, where she wrestled NXT Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania. She wrestled a match on "WWE Main Event" against Jordynne Grace the month prior, and her last "WWE SmackDown" match came as a loss against Tiffany Stratton on the February 20 edition of the show. In addition to holding the NXT UK Women's title, Ray was also a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Isla Dawn.

She left WWE as part of the post-WrestleMania releases and departures in April that saw the likes of the entire Wyatt Sicks leave the company, as well as The New Day, the Motor City Machine Guns, Santos Escobar, and more.