Nikki Cross Announces WWE Departure, Zoey Stark & Alba Fyre Reportedly Gone

WWE has seemingly started its yearly round of post-WrestleMania cuts following the event in Las Vegas this weekend. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon to confirm that he was told "WWE releases were happening."

In the minutes after his initial post, it was revealed Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sicks, Zoey Stark, who had been on the shelf with injury, and the Secret Hervice's Alba Fyre are among those WWE departures. Sapp noted that is not confirmed if these names are releases, or if the talent's contracts have expired and will not be renewed.

Cross was the first to take to her own X account to post a goodbye. She thanked WWE, and said she was excited for what the future holds. Cross gave a special "thank you" to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for "helping her dreams come true."

Stark had been rehabilitating an ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear she sustained during a match in May 2025. She had yet to make her return to television following the injury, but Sapp confirmed she had been cleared. Fyre has been working alongside former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green as part of her Secret Hervice. Fyre joined up alongside Green following the release of her former tag team partner, Isla Dawn, in February of last year.