Zoey Stark Suffers Gruesome Knee Injury On WWE Raw, Removed From Triple Threat Match

Zoey Stark had to be carried to the back by a ringside medical official following a gruesome injury during her Money in the Bank qualifier match against Rhea Ripley and a newly-returned Kairi Sane on "WWE Raw." Stark flew off the ropes in an attempt to take out Sane with a missile dropkick, but landed wrong and her knee bent awkwardly, in the opposite way a knee should bend.

Stark immediately dropped to the canvas and clutched her knee. The camera stayed on the match for a moment, before focusing on Ripley in the corner, then eventually moving to the Money in the Bank briefcases suspended above the ring, before going to commercial. Footage posted to social media from the broadcast showed the official attempt to help Stark to the back, but she couldn't put weight on her knee and had to be carried up the ramp. The camera cut away again when the official scooped her up into his arms. The match continued and Ripley would emerge victorious.

The match was Stark's first back on television following the release of her tag team partner, Shayna Baszler. Stark is also no stranger to knee injuries. She was out of action for nine months after tearing her ACL and meniscus in November 2021. She returned to "WWE NXT" in July 2022 after working as a producer on the brand while rehabbing her injury.