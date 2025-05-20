Kairi Sane Returns As Pirate Princess But Rhea Ripley Wins MITB Qualifier On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley secured the third spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match during "WWE Raw."

In the second of Monday's triple threat qualifiers for the June 7 event, following on from Alexa Bliss qualifying last Friday and Roxanne Perez earlier in the night, Ripley faced off against the returning Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark to confirm the next entrant. Stark was unfortunately forced out of the match early after suffering a knee injury on a springboard move, carried out of the fray by an official, prompting the match to effectively become a singles contest between Ripley and Sane as it had just started to get going.

The pair went back through the feeling-out process as if the match had been restarted, before Ripley locked in an inverted Cloverleaf wrenching on the back of her opponent. Sane escaped and sent her opponent flying into the middle turnbuckle, going to the top rope but getting caught in mid-air with a dropkick from Ripley. Sane then landed a sliding elbow to set Ripley up for the InSane Elbow, only to once again get caught by a boot from Ripley on the way down. Ripley then delivered Riptide to get the winning pinfall, getting back on track to regaining her Women's World Championship.