Kay Lee Ray (Fka Alba Fyre) Confirms Her WWE Contract Expired

Most of the talents affected by the latest wave of WWE departures were reportedly outright released from the company. In the case of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kay Lee Ray (fka Alba Fyre), however, her contract was set to expire in the near future anyway. Ray confirmed as such in a new interview with "Daily Star."

"There seems to be a pattern with this. My contract was up. I knew it was coming up and I had the decision of whether I wanted to stay or not," she said. "I know some other people got fired and they have the 90 days clause. Because mine was just a contract ending, it means I didn't have the 90 days. I was able to come and do this and do it as like kind of surprise, but I know it wasn't really a surprise. But yeah, really glad it worked out this way."

Following the recent expiration of her WWE deal, Ray returned to the independent wrestling circuit as a free agent on June 5, specifically taking on fellow Scot Molly Spartan at Pro-Wrestling EVE's History Makers/Rule Breakers event in London. Spartan initially laid out an open challenge, which Ray went on to win.

Ray first popped up in WWE as a competitor in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. Two years later, she inked a deal that brought her to the "WWE NXT UK" brand, where she became the longest reigning NXT UK Women's Champion. Ray eventually moved stateside to be a part of "NXT," then WWE's main roster. The final year of her WWE career saw her pledging her allegiance to former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green as a member of the Secret Hervice on "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Daily Star" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.