Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is a fan-favorite on the "WWE SmackDown" roster, and she's elevated both Piper Niven and Alba Fyre alongside her successful comedy gimmick as her "Secret Hervice." As WWE speeds toward WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Green recently spoke with the "Beyond the Bell" podcast about the origins of her faction, and how proud of it she is.

"We came up with it ourselves," Green boasted about the stable's name. "I've always thought a pun was hilarious and if we're going comedy, we are going comedy. We are slaygents. We are direct-hers. We are Secret Hervice. We are all of it."

Green is currently not wrestling herself due to a broken ankle, but she's still gracing the blue brand with her presence, and Fyre is fighting in her honor. Niven also remains on the shelf with a reported career-threatening neck injury. After giving their best to Niven, the "Beyond the Bell" hosts asked Green who else she would include in the stable, and she had an immediate answer as to who she'd want as new bodyguards.

"Zoey [Stark] and Jordynne [Grace]," Green said without hesitation. "And they need to be sleeveless. That's right, they need to be sleeveless... Look at them. They're genetically superior. They are the best athletes. They've got the best humor that nobody sees, I'm telling you. We see it online with Jordynne, but you guys don't know, Zoey is the best."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Beyond the Bell" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.