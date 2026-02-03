WWE's Piper Niven Offers Injury Update: 'Keep Your Fingers Crossed For Me'

This past August, WWE star Piper Niven suffered a serious career-threatening neck injury when she competed against Charlotte Flair on an episode of "WWE SmackDown." Throughout the past six months, many have questioned if Niven would ever be able to step back inside the squared circle, but for the first time since getting injured, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a health update on social media last night.

In a post on X, Niven explained that she doesn't have a timetable on when she can wrestle again, but reassured fans that she's still aiming to return to the ring if it's possible.

"I am in a good spot rn! I'm sorry I've been so quiet with you guys. I appreciate every single message and every tweet I get, even if I haven't liked or responded. The truth is I've been so quiet as I know you have questions but the fact of the matter is, I don't know yet. It's 5 months on and some days when it's bad I can't stand up for more than a few minutes if even a minute. Do I want to come back? Of course I do. This is all I've done and all I've wanted to do since I was 16 years old and I can't imagine doing anything else, I still love it as much as I did the first day I started. And I feel like I was really just starting to get confident again and open up and hit my groove. So all this to say, I hope so. Keep your fingers crossed for me."

Before Niven was sidelined, she was part of Chelsea Green's popular "SmackDown" faction The Secret Hervice. Being led by Green not only led Niven to earn more TV time, but gave her the opportunity to work with her best "WWE NXT UK" rivals, Alba Fyre.