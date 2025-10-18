WWE's Chelsea Green Comments On Piper Niven Injury: 'We're Not Just Replacing Her'

It appears WWE star Chelsea Green's Green Regime has been feeling kind of blue since Piper Niven's injury. After it was reported that the top of the Secret Hervice is out with a serious neck injury for an undisclosed period of time, the former and inaugural Women's United States Champion wants to keep the group intact, despite missing the glue to the whole regime. In an interview with Woman's World, Green reflected on her missing piece and the course of action she has in place while Niven is away.

"Piper is so valuable to us," Green said about her former Women's Tag Team Championship partner. "We're not just replacing her, but the show goes on. This is Hollywood, baby! And I love to start a storyline on social media and plant the seed, because then the writers can gauge reactions and maybe bring it into their creative meetings."

That said, "The Hot Mess" commodity is expanding her resources by asking others who can be loyal to pledge their allegiance and fill out an application for the vacant Slaygent Officer position to help keep the patriotism alive. Although Green can only do so much for her fallen comrade, she will do whatever it takes to bring Niven back to her winning ways, like what she had established before being sidelined, with a career defining victory over the 14-time Women's World Champion, Charlotte Flair, in late August.

"There's not much I can do physically, but I want to make sure that as she takes that step back, she realizes this is the time to rest, recover, brainstorm new ideas, start a new hobby, and not get in her head. Because, trust me, we get in our heads!" Green mentioned.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Woman's World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.