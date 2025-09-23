Major Injury Update On WWE Star Piper Niven

Earlier this week, news emerged that Secret Hervice member Piper Niven is currently injured, hence her recent absence from WWE television. A new report has since provided more details on the injury.

According to Fightful Select, Niven is sidelined with a serious neck injury, though an official diagnosis has yet to be given to her. Nevertheless, sources to the outlet believe that Niven will eventually come back from the injury.

For months, Niven has served as a bodyguard for former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green alongside Alba Fyre. Together, Niven and Fyre make up the Secret Hervice. Amidst Niven's absence, however, Green has now put up a job posting for a new Slaygent Officer, who is expected to fill responsibilities such as working with international ambassadors, assessing intelligence, and presenting findings to the gov-her-nment.

Niven last wrestled on the August 22 episode of "WWE SmackDown," picking up a huge win over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair. She then accompanied Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page to their mixed tag match against Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights at "WWE NXT" Heatwave on August 24.

Last week, Green and Fyre unsuccessfully challenged Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on "SmackDown." Niven, a previous co-holder of the titles alongside Green, was nowhere to be seen. Given Green's job posting, it seems that WWE may be looking to replace Niven in the Secret Hervice during her injury recovery. As this time, it is unclear of who could potentially do so.