Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Win Third WWE Women's Tag Title Defense On SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss retained their Women's Tag Team Championship over Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre during "WWE SmackDown."

Flair and Bliss were making the third defense of their titles, having captured them from the Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at SummerSlam, and having since bested the former champions in a rematch on "WWE Raw" and The Culling's Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley on "WWE NXT." This time it was Green and Fyre looking to step up to the plate, with Green a former champion alongside Piper Niven.

The match itself saw Flair and Bliss on top for the most part, working together to isolate Green and then Fyre in the early goings before the challengers found their way in through slightly underhanded means.

Bliss was then isolated in the ring, fighting to get the hot tag to Flair, but even then it was a struggle to get past Green and Fyre as they continued to work together; Fyre looked to have the match under wraps after a senton from the top rope, but Bliss re-emerged to break up the pin and factor herself into the eventual finish: Flair and Bliss delivering stereo Natural Selections with the former getting the pinfall to secure the title retention.