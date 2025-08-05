Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Win First Women's Tag Title Defense On WWE Raw

The jury is still out on whether Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will put a label on their platonic alliance, but their status as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships needs no deliberation. Bliss and Flair defended their tag titles for the first time in a match against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday's post-SummerSlam "WWE Raw," and after a hard fight from the former champions, Bliss and Flair walked out victorious, tag gold still around their waists.

The match came about after Rodriguez and Perez interrupted a Bliss and Flair in-ring segment, and after Adam Pearce brought a referee out, things quickly became violent. Perez and Rodriguez employed their same ring-splitting strategies to isolate Flair for a beating, but Flair found enough to tag Bliss in for a Double Natural Selection. Bliss looked to follow up on the momentum with a Senton to the outside on Rodriguez. Rodriguez snatched Bliss out of the air, and sent her tumbling into the timekeeper's area for a brief brawl on the outside.

A hot tag from Bliss to Flair sent "The Queen" back into the ring with full force. Flair made quick work of both Rodriguez and Perez, but she failed to secure the win following a Moonsault. Perez and Rodriguez capitalized by isolating Flair once again. Rodriguez nearly had the contest won for her team after a Corner Corkscrew Elbow Drop, but Bliss broke the pin. Bliss' reintroduction turned the tide of the match, and Bliss scored the win for her team by catching a rope-running Perez with a Sister Abigail.

Flair and Bliss won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on SummerSlam Saturday, after a Big Boot/Sister Abigail DDT combo put away Rodriguez and Perez. As of writing, no new challengers have appeared for Flair and Bliss' women's tag titles.