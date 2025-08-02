Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Upset TJD, Win WWE Tag Gold At SummerSlam

They're not friends, but they are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair took to SummerSlam Saturday to contest Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's tag titles, and after some friendly fire, highlight-worthy pin break-ups, and excellent tag team work, Bliss and Flair walked out of Jersey with the tag gold around their waists.

It was an uphill battle for Bliss and Flair, with a miscommunication between the two opening the door for Raquel and Rodriguez to sneak attack them. Flair was the first woman in for both teams, and suffered plenty of offense as the champions established match dominance early on. A hot tag from Bliss allowed for the challengers to stage a temporary comeback, but Rodriguez and Perez's synergy allowed them to keep the pressure on the challengers. Perez and Rodriguez effectively split the ring in two, blocking numerous hot tag attempts for both Bliss and Flair.

Things nearly unraveled for the challengers after Flair finally managed a hot tag, just to be roughhoused by the champions. Bliss attempted to help, but accidentally struck her tag partner with a solid blow to the face. The Judgement Day capitalized with a Tejana Bomb and Code Red combo, but in an extraordinary comeback, Bliss broke Perez's pin with Natural Selection.

Bliss and Flair sprinted ahead of The Judgement Day and towards the finish line in a last-minute comeback. Bliss set Perez up for a Sister Abigail DDT, but an ominous staredown between the two challengers caused Bliss to hesitate. Flair, however, reaffirmed her loyalty to Bliss with a Big Boot to Rodriguez. Bliss finally nailed Perez with a Sister Abigail DDT for a pinfall victory.

With their victory, Bliss and Flair ended The Judgement Day's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign, with Rodriguez's ending at 103 days and Perez's ending at 33.