WWE SummerSlam Night One Results 8/2 - Three Titles On The Line, Reigns & Jey Uso Vs. Reed & Breakker

WWE SummerSlam Night One on August 2, 2025, coming to you live from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at a special start time of 6 PM ET!

GUNTHER will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line on WWE programming for the first time since retaining against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 as he defends against CM Punk. Punk defeated Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match on the July 14 episode of "WWE Raw", and met with GUNTHER in a tense verbal confrontation with one another this past Monday on "Raw".

Two other championships will be on the line, as Jade Cargill will be challenging Tiffany Stratton in what will mark the latter's first defense on WWE programming since retaining against Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution on July 13. Cargill emerged victorious against Asuka at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 to become the 2025 Queen Of The Ring and secure her spot in tonight's match.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Not only did Bliss and Flair previously unsuccessfully challenge the Judgment Day members for their title at Evolution in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involved "NXT" tag team ZaRuca and "Raw" tag team The Kabuki Warriors, but Flair holds a win over Rodriguez in singles action from the July 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown" while Perez scored a win against Bliss on the July 25 edition of the show.

Roman Reigns will be joining forces with his cousin Jey Uso for the first time since they, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk won the 2024 Men's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30 when they take on Bronson Reed and the aforementioned Breakker. Reigns threw out the challenge to tonight's match on his X page, having previously encountered Reed and Breakker in a pair of confrontations also involved Jey in the closing moments of the two most recent episodes of "Raw". Reigns has also made it no secret that he's been looking to get his hands on Reed and Breakker's injured ally Seth Rollins since Rollins and his former "Wise Man" Paul Heyman betrayed him at WrestleMania 41.

Zayn himself will be in action in a match of his own tonight as he collides with Karrion Kross. Kross employed the use of a lead pipe when he blindsided Zayn with an attack backstage a handful of weeks ago, and currently holds a win over him from the July 21 episode of "Raw" thanks to some assistance from his valet Scarlett.

Jelly Roll will be competing in his first ever professional wrestling match tonight as he joins forces with former multi time World Champion Randy Orton to square off with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Paul interrupted Jelly Roll's musical performance during the July 11 episode of "SmackDown". This prompted a verbal confrontation between the pair, which led to Orton subsequently coming to the defense of Jelly Roll and McIntyre blindsiding Orton with a Claymore Kick. The four men encountered one another once again on the July 25 episode of "SmackDown", with Paul and Jelly Roll getting into another verbal exchange before McIntyre and Orton joined the two men and a brawl broke out between them that saw Orton and Jelly Roll standing tall.